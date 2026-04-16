Work

Submit your questions on: Maternity leave in Ireland

Experts in HR, employment law and career progression can offer their view on your maternity leave queries

Illustration: Paul Scott
If you have questions on maternity leave, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help you. Illustration: Paul Scott
Thu Apr 16 2026 - 15:521 MIN READ

Are you aware of your rights when it comes to maternity leave in Ireland? Do you know your leave entitlement and the right to return to work?

Do you have questions around paid versus unpaid leave? Are you up-to-date on parental leave? Is there anything you wish you knew beforehand?

If you have questions on maternity leave, The Irish Times is here to help.

As part of our Work Q&A series, we have assembled a panel of experts in human resources, personal finance, employment law, career progression and coaching, management consultants, and tax advisers to discuss reader queries and offer a professional perspective.

READ MORE

From maternity leave queries to work from home policies: Submit your work-related questions here

Your work questions answered: I was humiliated and verbally abused by my manager, what rights do I have?

Your work questions answered: My employee has changed hours without permission, what can I do?

My company is clamping down on working from home. Can I reject this change?

You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and please include a phone number.

Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.

Having a baby: can you and your employer afford it? ]

Please note we may not publish a response to every submission we receive.

This column is not intended to replace professional advice and only questions selected for publication can be answered.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning