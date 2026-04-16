Submit your questions on: Maternity leave in Ireland

If you have questions on maternity leave, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help you. Illustration: Paul Scott

Are you aware of your rights when it comes to maternity leave in Ireland? Do you know your leave entitlement and the right to return to work?

Do you have questions around paid versus unpaid leave? Are you up-to-date on parental leave? Is there anything you wish you knew beforehand?

If you have questions on maternity leave, The Irish Times is here to help.

As part of our Work Q&A series, we have assembled a panel of experts in human resources, personal finance, employment law, career progression and coaching, management consultants, and tax advisers to discuss reader queries and offer a professional perspective.

You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and please include a phone number.

Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.

[ Having a baby: can you and your employer afford it?Opens in new window ]

Please note we may not publish a response to every submission we receive.

This column is not intended to replace professional advice and only questions selected for publication can be answered.