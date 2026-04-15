‘I’m applying for jobs and feel I’m up against people who are overqualified. What can I do?’

'I have a suspicion there are people with greater experience but applying for roles that they are overqualified for and making it much more competitive at this level.' Photograph: iStock

I have a degree and four years of experience working within the European and Irish political systems, I’m now in an interesting job on paper but it’s actually quite a boring role and it’s a short contract.

I’ve been applying for jobs at a similar level and have been brought to interview stage for more than 20 jobs in the last year, usually landing in the top few candidates but never getting the job offer.

These are jobs I’m well qualified for.

I have a suspicion there are people with greater experience applying for roles they are overqualified for and making it much more competitive at this level.

What more should be I doing?

Although it can be “extremely disheartening” to consistently miss out on the role at the final hurdle, reaching the final stages of the recruitment process indicates a “well-qualified candidate”, according to Breda Dooley, head of recruitment at Matrix Recruitment.

However, final-round interviews tend to focus more on interpersonal skills and “overall fit” for the organisation, she says.

“You’ve already proved yourself in a professional capacity by this stage. Now it’s time to prove yourself on a human level.

“Small factors such as how at ease you appear, how you engage with the panel or interviewer and your ability to build rapport with those in the room can influence the final decision,” Dooley says.

Demonstrating a genuine interest in the team or department and connecting that back to why the role “fits who you are personally and professionally” can play a “huge part” in the final decision, she says.

“Where appropriate, and where possible, draw on existing connections and demonstrate familiarity within the department or party to reinforce your credibility. This is less about relying on who you know, and more about showing you understand the department or party on a deeper level.”

She adds it is natural after rejection to assume someone with more experience is outperforming them.

“However, if that was the case, one would argue you would not have progressed to the final round of interviews,” she says, adding that the reader should instead reflect on their performance to figure out what is holding them back from getting the job.

“Were your answers as strong as they could be? Did you demonstrate the impact of your work? Did you address why you’re the right candidate? If there are gaps in your experience, it’s important to address them directly rather than hoping they go unnoticed.”

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Dooley warns that repeated setbacks can “make disengaging easy”, saying: “Consistently reaching final-round interviews proves you are a strong candidate. Now it’s about refining your approach.”

On the job market more generally, Dooley says employers are still hiring, but roles are “way more targeted”, with headcount being added only where there is a “clear business case”.

Employers are being more deliberate in their hiring, she says, and although skilled candidates are still moving between companies, it often takes longer to get the role.

“The interview processes are much slower. More stakeholders are having input into hiring, with each looking to have their requirements heard, causing delays in hiring with job descriptions often getting tweaked throughout the process,” she adds.

Approvals are also slower at the moment, Dooley says, explaining that cost-cutting exercises over the last 18 months mean every new hire “has to be justified”.

She says employers are being “choosier, looking for closer skills matches, sector experience, culture fit and immediate impact rather than potential alone”.

Full employment does not mean “low competition”, she adds.

“We’re seeing more applicants per vacancy, especially for hybrid, well-paid or flexible roles.

“With global uncertainty so high at the moment, there is hesitancy by employers to add new permanent jobs with soaring costs. Companies are looking to protect margins.”

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