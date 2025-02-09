An Irish jockey in Australia: ‘The longer you stay, the harder it becomes to go home’

In 2021, Cork-born Australian-based jockey Johnny Allen recorded the biggest victory of his career when he won the Cox Plate in Melbourne. It is a prestigious race for thoroughbreds that attracts a world-class field.

What made the victory all the sweeter was that Allen triumphed on the Irish-bred, Irish-trained horse State of Rest from the Joseph O’Brien stable.

For Allen, who had moved to Australia in 2012 when he felt his career at home was stalling, the win was pivotal, and he has had no shortage of rides since. He now lives in Miners Rest in Ballarat in the state of Victoria and races between three and six days a week on the flat having started his career as a jump jockey.

Allen hails from the north Cork village of Araglin, about half way between Fermoy and Mitchelstown. He could ride almost as soon as he could walk (his mother taught riding locally), and although his family had no direct involvement in racing, they always kept horses and ponies. In his early teens, Allen began working summers and weekends in a local stud.

“There’s a photo of me with a black eye – not that I remember it – after a fall off a pony aged two or three,” says Allen. “I did a bit of pony racing, hunting and point to point as a boy, but our ponies weren’t the sort of expensive animals you’d see in pony clubs.

“I had some success with the pony racing and, when I finished the Leaving Cert, I decided to turn my attention towards building a career as a professional jockey. I hadn’t enjoyed school much and wasn’t interested in continuing in education.”

Allen got his first ride with Joe Crowley (trainer Aidan O’Brien’s father-in-law) and rode his first winner for Crowley’s daughter, Frances, who was the first woman to saddle an Irish Classic winner.

“I had my first taste of Australia at the age of 18 when I was part of a group of jump jockeys sent out to represent Ireland on a sponsored tour,” says Allen who has amassed more than 1,000 victories during his career, including 19 group one winners.

In 2011 he spent six enjoyable months in Australia, and this experience along with a combination of itchy feet and the prospect of more work made him decide to relocate there full time a year later.

“I subsequently transferred to flat racing to get more opportunities, as jump racing is quite small here,” says Allen, who has competed in several marathons and an Ironman challenge to keep himself in good shape.

As long as you don’t sustain a bad injury and you stay healthy, you can sustain your career into your 50s

At 5ft 8in (173cm), Allen is quite tall for a flat jockey, so he has to be constantly vigilant about his weight. He typically competes at about nine stones (or less) which rules out overdoing the treats, he says.

“The racing industry is big in Ireland relative to the size of the country but it’s extremely competitive in terms of trainers, horses and jockeys and there’s room for maybe 10-20 at the top level. There are no gaps you can jump into and become successful quickly. By coming here, I have been able compete in some of the biggest races in the world.

“In Australia, there is racing every day apart from Christmas Day, so the industry here is much, much bigger,” he adds. “Nevertheless you don’t become successful overnight. It takes time to build up a reputation and to hook up with successful trainers.

“Now I predominantly ride for Ciaron Maher Racing, one of the biggest stables in Australia, and mainly compete interstate, which cuts down on the travel.

“I’ve been lucky that my injuries have been mainly fractures and dislocations and not anything more serious. As long as you don’t sustain a bad injury and you stay healthy, you can sustain your career into your 50s,” says Allen, who has recently turned 40.

“After that, there’s not necessarily a clear window as to where you go next, although I’d have some interest in maybe going down the training route. But, no more than being a jockey, it’s a tough, tough game. To be honest I haven’t put much thought into it yet. It’s still a bridge to be crossed.”

Allen got married in 2023 and recently became a first-time dad.

“Australia has a lot going for it as a place to live and this includes the climate and a good quality of life,” he says. “Of course I miss my family and friends, and I suppose when I came out here first, I assumed I’d go home at some point. However, the longer you stay, the harder it becomes.

“The ideal would be to spend a few months a year in Ireland and the rest of the time here. I’ve lived in a country area since moving to Australia, and the people are friendly and relaxed and more laid back than in the big cities.”

There is a big Irish community involved in racing in Australia so Allen is not short of Irish friends to socialise with and he has a brother in Perth and a sister in Melbourne.

“My Mum is also a regular visitor as she loves it out here. We got my Dad over for our wedding last year, which was great. It was his first time on a plane in 40 years.”