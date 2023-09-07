Staff at gas network contractor set to strike next week over pay and outsourcing issues

Around 100 staff at GMC Engineering, which carries out contract work for Gas Networks Ireland, are set to strike from next Wednesday in a dispute over pay and outsourcing.

The staff, who include drivers, general operatives and craft workers, are involved in the laying and maintenance of pipes as well as the provision of emergency cover in relation to reported leaks by commercial and residential customers.

How the emergency element of the work will be covered in the event the strike proceeds has yet to be resolved but the union says it will be the subject of discussions over the coming days.

Siptu says a deal on increases to pay and allowances and some other issues was reached in May after the two sides agreed to attend arbitration following a previous threat of industrial action.

The union says both sides agreed to the recommendation made after the talks but GMC subsequently informed it that it would not be implementing the terms.

The union says the dispute has been exacerbated by the company moving to outsource work done by its members which, it says, has “inflamed matters”.

“Siptu members are determined that the proposals which have been agreed on pay are the only basis for the resolution of this dispute,” said the union’s Divisional Organiser, Adrian Kane.

The union plans to place pickets two sites – Ballycoolin and Red Cow Yard – in Dublin as well as at locations in Carlow, Limerick and Cork from next Wednesday, it says

In a statement, GMC Engineering denied frustrating any resolution of the dispute, and said pay at GMC was in line with sector-wide agreements but that the issues in dispute had been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission with a meeting scheduled for later in the month.

“The Company has always respected the machinery of the state in settling any dispute and we expect that Siptu will also,” it said.