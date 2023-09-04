HR software firm Rippling to create 100 jobs at new EU HQ in Dublin

Adil Syed, chief executive of Rippling Payments Ireland; Minister for Enterprise and Employment Simon Coveney; and Siobhán Hanley, head of fintech at the IDA, at the Rippling jobs announcement.

Around 100 jobs in sales, marketing and engineering roles are to be created in Dublin by San Francisco-based HR software firm Rippling, which has announced the establishment of its new EU headquarters in the city.

The company, which was started in 2016, currently employs around 35 people in Ireland.

Rippling’s “workforce management platform” products are intended to bring together payroll, finance and IT functions for HR departments, with the company saying it currently works with around 10,000 clients. It works with companies in a wide range of sectors including retail and healthcare.

The company raised some €460 million in new funding in March when its value was put at just over €10.4 billion. At the time it put its recurring annual revenues at €92 million but said this was currently doubling year on year.

That most recent funding round, which was organised by venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital, maintained the value put on the firm in a previous round last year.

The company says the new office will serve as a base for its expansion into Europe. It recently launched in the UK and has offices in Beijing, Bangaluru in India, and Sydney. The move in Ireland has been supported by the IDA.

“As one of Europe’s leading tech hubs and a strong talent pool, Dublin is the perfect base for our EU headquarters. We’re excited to launch in Ireland and support businesses all across Europe,” said Rippling co-founder and CEO Peter Conrad,

He said the company’s business is based on the idea that managing employee data often becomes a complex task for firms involving multiple departments and systems, some of them outside of HR. Rippling, he says, seeks to simply the management process.

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney welcomed the move saying he believed the base in Dublin would help the company’s expansion and that more jobs would follow. He said the announcement was “exciting” and that the company’s plan “to hire 100 people is extremely promising”.

Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, said Rippling’s decision to locate here “cements our position on the world stage as a leading technology hub”.