Talks at Tara Mines expected to resume later in week

Management and unions at Tara Mines are expected to engage again later in the week after a second day of talks about the proposed temporary closure of the facility took place on Tuesday.

Siptu, which represents about two-thirds of the 650-strong workforce, had presented a document on Monday outlining a number of alternatives to the closure that would involve all but a small number of workers being laid off.

In a statement after the talks concluded on Tuesday, the company said “we had further meetings with representatives from all trade unions today, at which further proposals were presented to us. We thank the representatives for the proposals and the constructive approach they have taken.

“We will now review the proposals and provide a full and considered response to the trade unions at the earliest opportunity.”

The company, Boliden Tara Mines, said “the decision to enter care and maintenance on a temporary basis was taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine”.

On Tuesday the other two unions at the meetings, Unite and Connect, again accused the firm of focusing exclusively on increased costs while failing to acknowledge anticipated future profits but said they “were also continuing to explore all other avenues to keep Tara Mines open and protect our members’ terms and conditions”.

The unions said any grant aid from the Government or EU should be contingent on the mine remaining fully operational.