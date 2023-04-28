Better data key to improving workplace inclusivity, say business leaders

At the launch of the second Business in the Community Ireland (BITC) Elevate report were (from left) Debbie Byrne, managing director, An Post Retail; Tomás Sercovich from BITC; Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland LLP; Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity; Sinead Patton, chief financial and commercial officer, Veolia Ireland, and Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of Permanent TSB.

Companies need to do more to compile data relating to inclusivity in their workplaces in order to better equip themselves in addressing the issue, business leaders attending the launch of the second Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI) Elevate report were told.

The report, which includes the findings of a large survey regarding inclusivity in the Irish workplace, found that representation of a number of sections of society among the 150,000 strong collective workforce of the 60 participating employers fell well short of what would have been expected.

However, it was suggested, it is not clear whether this was the result of underreporting or underrepresentation.

The fact that just three of the more than 15,000 employees who provided information on their ethnicity said they were members of the Irish Traveller community suggested a large measure of both, it was said.

“We have seen commendable increases in data capture and improvements in transparency across almost all indicators,” said Sinead Patton, chief financial and commercial officer at Veolia Ireland and a BITCI board member.

“However, we must go further and continue to normalise disclosure and reporting on diversity data. As business leaders we need to take action so it’s easier for others to follow. Measurement enables targeted progress helping to make change visible and the workplace more inclusive where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Ms Patton acknowledged that the process of gathering data from employees could be challenging for companies, not least because of fears among workers that disclosing a disability, information on their sexual orientation or other personal details might open them up to discrimination but, she said, companies needed to make it clear that they were attempting to improve levels of inclusivity and the data being sought was a key tool in achieving this.

“It is a challenge for many companies,” she said, “because there is that distrust there sometimes but it is up to leaders within organisations to win the trust of their employees by calling out poor behaviour wherever it occurs and making it entirely clear that it is not acceptable.”

A number of other senior executives from the participating firms, which include Deloitte, which hosted the launch, SSE Airtricity and An Post, agreed that improved levels of data is essential to progress on promoting inclusivity.

“It is really helping is to shape what we are doing,” said Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

The report highlighted a wide range of changes across the Irish workforce including its increasing ethnic diversity.

The percentage of employees identifying as Asian among workers with more than 15 years’ experience with their current employer was just 0.3 per cent but the figure among those who have been with companies less than three years was found to be 12 per cent. The corresponding figures for Black employees were 0.2 and 4.0 per cent.

The number of women found in management and senior leadership roles at the participation were significantly above the national averages, the report suggested but the only cohort in which they actually made up the majority was in the lowest paid category of entry level employees, something that reflects an ongoing issue in the wider economy.

Incoming BITCI chair, ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty, said the areas in which the organisation’s second report highlighted progress were hugely welcome but said the promotion of inclusivity “has to be part of everything we do in business”.

Separately, the Council of the European Union has formally adopted the recently published directive on pay transparency which will oblige employers to provide substantially more information to workers, and prospective employees, on remuneration.

It will also oblige employers in which the gender pay gap is higher than 5 per cent to consult on ways in which the issue can be addressed.

The Government will have three years to transpose it into Irish law.