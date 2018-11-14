United to deploy latest Dreamliner on Dublin route

Dublin Airport will host its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner next May when US-based United Airlines begins using the craft on its service between the Irish capital and Newark, New Jersey.

The 787-10 is latest model of the Dreamliner series that Boeing originally spend $32 billion on developing.

It has only been flying since March last year and individual craft are thought to cost around $200 million.

United said on Wednesday that it plans to use the 787-10 on its Newark-Dublin route from next May.

The Irish capital is one of an initial six destinations that United has earmarked for the new craft. The others are Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Paris and Tel Aviv.

United was the first North American airline to order the 787-10 and will be the first in the world to fly the entire Dreamliner family.

The airline has fitted the craft that it will fly to Dublin and the other cities with 315 seats, which will include 44 in business class and 21 in premium plus.

United flies every day between Dublin and Newark during the summer. It also serves Washington and Chicago from the Irish capital.