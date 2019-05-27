UK car imports to overtake new car sales this year, study shows

More secondhand cars will be imported from the UK this year than new cars sold in Ireland, a study from UCD’s Michael Smurfit graduate business school and the Marketing Institute of Ireland shows.

The shift in dynamic comes as car sales in Ireland continue to decline. According to the Consumer Market Monitor, authored by Prof Mary Lambkin, second hand imports will climb to 105,000 this year as the new market falls to 104,000.

“The latest data represents a significant blow to the Exchequer and the motor industry, as tax revenues from lower sales and dealer profit margins continue to fall,” Prof Lambkin said.

For the exchequer, the concern isn’t so much whether the cars sold are new or secondhand imports, but what the value is of the cars sold. The take in percentage terms is roughly the same, Prof Lambkin noted, but the value of new cars is significantly higher.

This is a signficant factor in the tax take from the motor industry still standing almost €600 million off the boom-time peak of €1.4 billion. In 2018, receipts from vehicle registration tax, which also encompasses VAT on new cars, totalled €820 million.

“One of the reasons for that is that, while the car sales have recovered, second hand sales have grown much faster than the new ones, so revenue per sale is getting less than they were in the good old days,” Prof Lambkin said.

Sterling weakness has been attributed as one factor contributing to the extent of secondhand car imports from the UK.

“Here we see Brexit playing out in full technicolour but nobody seems to be talking about it,” Prof Lambkin said, noting that Brexit concern has been focused on the food industry. Car industry veterans have been banging the Brexit drum for some time, however.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) suggested that the average tax take on a new car is about €10,000, and €5,000 on a secondhand vehicle, resulting from the value of the car being lower and no VAT being paid in Ireland.

Simi director general designate Brian Cooke suggested the dynamic in the car market will likely affect employment in the sector.

“Investments were made and employment decisions were made on the basis of a new car market in excess of 150,000. Now we’ll have the third year in a row where we’re significantly below that and that will make investment decisions more difficult in the near future.

“We think the balance isn’t quite right at the moment. I think if new car sales are going to stay at 100,000 to 110,000, that means vehicle manufacturers will be looking at Ireland for their long-term plans.”

He added that emissions from used imports tend to be higher by about 10g because they are typically older cars.

At its peak in 2007, the car market here topped 180,000 vehicles, with three times as many new cars sold as second hand imports. Since 2016, new car sales have declined steadily from 142,688 to just 127,045 in 2018, with sales dropping almost 13 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

By contrast, imported secondhand vehicles registered for the first time continue to rise – from 69,381 in 2016 to 99,456 in 2018. In the first quarter, registrations in this sector rose 4.9 per cent.

Overall, 210,000 cars are expected to be registered this year, down from the 220,000 in 2018.