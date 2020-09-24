Travel agents back moves for pre-flight Covid tests

Travel agents are backing moves for pre-flight Covid-19 tests for passengers leaving the Republic.

Their call came on Thursday as it emerged that State company DAA is in talks with providers on the possibility of opening pre-departure testing facilities at Cork and Dublin airports.

The Irish Travel Agents’ Association (ITAA) called on Thursday for passengers leaving the Republic to undergo routine pre-flight tests as an alternative to quarantines.

The association said that this would cut the risk of transmitting the virus and help re-establish air travel following a difficult six months for the industry.

While the ITAA acknowledged that this was unlikely to become a permanent part of air travel, it argued that it was needed to help re-establish the business.

Pat Dawson, association chief executive, agreed that pre-flight tests would involve challenges.

“However we believe that this method is worth implementing in order to restore consumer confidence in international travel,” he said.

Mr Dawson pointed out that current restrictions, involving 14-day quarantines for people arriving here from most other countries, “provide no relief for either inbound or outbound travel”.

He warned that this would hit the Irish travel industry well into the future.

DAA, responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, is in talks with providers about establishing pre-departure testing facilities in both.

Discussing

The State company is also discussing this with relevant Government departments and agencies.

Under the system, passengers would get tested several days before flying, presenting confirmation that they are clear of the virus to their airlines and immigration officials at their destination.

This system is likely to apply if the EU adopts a new travel framework that classifies regions in the bloc as green, amber and red, according to their infection and transmission rates.

That would require travellers from higher risk locations to get tested before flying.

The system would avoid universal testing, but allow EU jurisdictions to apply safeguards for travellers from higher risk regions.