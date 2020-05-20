Planning application made for first Irish floating hotel

The owner of the Cranagh Marina Complex in Coleraine, Co Derry has lodged a planning application for a floating hotel that, if approved, will be first in Ireland.

Seamus Carey has identified a 70m Norwegian barge that he will transport to the North for an eight-week refurbishment programme if the planning application is successful.

Seamus Carey pictured in Cranagh Marina Complex before the Covid-19 restrictions. Photograph: Declan Roughan

It is hoped that the vessel will be docked at the complex on the River Bann and be operational as a 36-cabin, three-star hotel by summer 2021, creating about 50 jobs. The barge is currently moored in Norway.

Mr Carey, who filed the planning application before the Covid-19 crisis, said the growing number of visitors and tourists to the complex in recent years presented an opportunity to add further accommodation facilities.

North coast

“We believe the floating hotel will enhance our offering and enable visitors to stay and enjoy not only the facilities at the Cranagh but all the wonderful offerings of the north coast,” he said.

Mr Carey said there would be no disruption to the current site when the project is underway.

Cranagh Marina Complex has been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 restrictions, with 15 staff members furloughed. It hopes to re-open its activity centre at the end of June, subject to Stormont guidelines.