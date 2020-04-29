Shares up at Dalata despite tumbling revenues

Shares in hotel chain Dalata climbed more than 3 per cent in early trade on Wednesday despite news that Covid-19 has sent its revenues tumbling.

In a statement, Dalata chairman, John Hennessy, said that in the first three months of the year, the pandemic knocked 24.3 per cent off revenues the group earned from booking its rooms in Dublin, 14 per cent around the rest of Ireland and 18 per cent in Britain.

Earnings for the first quarter of this year were €17.7 million, Mr Hennessy noted.

“These figures include two months of normal trading before the effects of the global pandemic were first felt in our business,” he said.

Dalata Hotel Group’s shares were up 3.15 per cent at €2.785 at around 9.30am on Wednesday despite news that revenues were down.

After March 31st

Mr Hennessy warned that results for the period after March 31st would reflect Dalata’s hotels being either temporarily closed, or operating at significantly reduced capacity, to comply with Irish and UK government guidelines.

Dalata is Ireland’s biggest hotel chain with businesses here and in Britain. Its properties trade under the Clayton and Maldron brands.

Dalata is holding its annual general meeting by conference call on Wednesday. The group will publish results of the votes after the meeting.