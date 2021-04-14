GAA gets go-ahead for new hotel near Croke Park

The GAA has secured approval for the development of a new 200-bed hotel near Croke Park which is expected to be operated by leading hotel group, Dalata under its Maldron brand.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal against the decision of Dublin City Council to grant planning permission for the development of a seven-storey hotel on part of the grounds of Clonliffe College which the GAA acquired from the Archdiocese of Dublin for an estimated €95 million.

The GAA also plans to develop a clubhouse and two pitches on the site which is currently used as a large car park for match days and concerts in Croke Park.

Development

The new hotel is part of a major development planned for the former lands at Clonliffe College, with international real estate investment firm, Hines acquiring the remainder for a large-scale housing project comprising of 1,650 mostly build-to-rent apartments as well as a crèche and dog park which is scheduled for completion by 2026.

The scheme will reserve 10 per cent of the apartments for affordable housing and another 10 per cent for social housing.

Hines has expressed hope that the first tenants will be able to move into the new housing units in 2023.

Outlining its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said the pattern, character and appearance of the proposed hotel would constitute an appropriate form of development in such a location.

Subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions it ruled the project would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or neighbouring properties.

The plans had been opposed by two parties including the owner of Shrewsbury House Nursing Home on Clonliffe Road, Margaret Gaughran, who claimed the scale and design of the proposed hotel “flies in the face” of the council’s objectives and policies for the area.

They said the development would lead to “gross overlooking” of the nursing home’s meeting rooms and private open spaces.

The family-run nursing home also expressed concern that construction work on the hotel would destroy the quiet environment that the 36 residents have enjoyed for many years.

Concern

Another appellant and local resident, Kate O’Hea, claimed the proposed height of the hotel was out of character with the surrounding buildings and neighbourhood and expressed concern that it would overlook houses and apartments on Distillery Road which share a boundary with Clonliffe College’s grounds.

An Bord Pleanála did not accept the recommendation of its own inspector that one of the seven storeys should be omitted to reduce the effect of overshadowing of the grounds of the nearby nursing home.

The board said it was satisfied that such a measure was not necessary as a certain diminution of daylight and sunlight in an inner suburban setting was acceptable.

The inspector recommended that the GAA be required to make a financial contribution of over €757,000 to Dublin City Council towards the cost of associated public infrastructure.