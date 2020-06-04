Emirates to restart flights from Dublin to Dubai this month

Gulf carrier Emirates will resume flights from Dublin to Dubai from the middle of this month, the airline confirmed on Thursday.

“Following the United Arab Emirates federal government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passenger services, from June 15th Emirates will offer passenger services from Dublin along with 15 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft,” an airline statement said.

Emirates said that it is implemented comprehensive safety measures, including distributing kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and wipes to all passengers.

Entry requirements

The airline also pointed out that with Covid-19 bans still in place, it will only accept passengers on flights if they comply with the entry requirements of their ultimate destination countries.

Many Irish people use Emirates to connect via Dubai with destinations in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.