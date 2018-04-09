Dutch challenge to Dublin Airport’s €50m electronics-stores contract

A Dutch company’s challenge to DAA’s award of a €50 million contract to operate electronics stores at Dublin Airport has come before the Commercial Court. Capi, which has travel shops in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa and Sweden, wants DAA’s decision to appoint a rival bidder set aside.

The former Dublin Airport Authority, which also operates Cork Airport, put out for tender a contract to run electronics stores at both Dublin terminals from June and July this year. Capi, which is taking the case as Koninklijke Capi-Lux Holding BV, and whose action includes a claim for damages, submitted its bid in early January and was told on February 8th that it had come second. It claims DAA breached Irish and EU law in how it conducted the competition and failed to provide answers to its questions about the award of the contract.

On Monday Mr Justice Brian McGovern agreed to admit the action to the fast-track Commercial Court and ordered the successful bidder for the tender, the American airport retailer InMotion Entertainment, to be made a notice party.

The matter will return before the court later this month.