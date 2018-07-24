BMW manager Duesmann set to become new Audi chief

Volkswagen has hired BMW purchasing director Markus Duesmann to fill the post of Audi chief executive.

Citing sources close to the Volkswagen group, German daily Handelsblatt said Audi wants Mr Duesmann to start as soon as possible.

However, due to a competition clause in his contract, Mr Duesmann may be unable to take up the post until at least six months, Handelsblatt said.

BMW said on Monday Mr Duesmann, who has been responsible for the carmaker’s purchasing and supplier network since October 2016, would be leaving the company for personal reasons, Handelsblatt said.

Audi is looking for a new CEO after it suspended Rupert Stadler following his arrest in mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at the premium brand, which is part of Volkswagen Group.

Audi named sales executive Abraham Schot as an interim replacement with immediate effect after Mr Stadler was detained. – Reuters