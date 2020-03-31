Which is the the best video calling option for you?

Video calling has fast become our only way of keeping in contact with the outside world but what are your options and which one is best for you?

Hangouts

Google’s video and voice calling app Hangouts has been around for a while. Originally part of Google’s now shuttered Google+ social network, it became a standalone product in 2013. Hangouts covers video, voice and text chats.

Group Chat?

For up to 10 people at a time.

Who would use it

If you already have a Google account, using Hangouts is easy enough. You just sign in with your Google account, and all your contacts are already there.

Why is it good?

It doesn’t require you to install anything if you are on your laptop. Plus it is fairly straightforward to use.

What else should you know?

There are some privacy issues. There is no end-to -d encryption on the Hangout video calls.

Duo

Another Google product, Duo is purely for calling – both video and audio. . It has an app for Android, iOS and It also works on smart displays such as Google’s Nest Hub Max.

Group Chat?

Yes, but you need to create the group first. As of February, it supported up to seven people, but Google has decided to boost that to 12.

Who would use it?

If you have an Android phone (with Google services) Duo comes preinstalled.

Why is it good?

The video quality on Duo is high definition, but it is optimised for use on mobile devices. Still, you might want to consider connecting to your WiFi to ease the burden on your mobile data plan.

What else should I know?

Unlike Hangouts, it has end-to-end encryption enabled by default. Connecting your Google Account is optional; you will only need it if you want Duo across a number of different devices and platforms. However, you will need a phone number to activate it.

Zoom

Zoom seems like a relative newcomer to the video conferencing game, but the company has been around for longer than you’d realise. It is only since the outbreak of coronavirus though that may of us have heard of Zoom.

Group chat?

Yes, up to 100 people on the basic free Zoom account. But meetings are limited to 40 minutes in length, a restriction Zoom has lifted for schools .

Who would use it?

Zoom was once used for business meetings, but these days, ivirtually everything you can do as a group.

Why is it good?

Zoom is easy to set up, especially if you are just invited to a meeting rather than trying to set up your own. There are extras such as a beauty filter (important to look your best) and virtual backgrounds (to disguise the home debris) that also make the service appealing.

What else should you know?

There have been questions about privacy on Zoom. For example, video sessions can be recorded and uploaded to the cloud without participants’ knowledge. And if it’s being used for work purposes, there are some tools that may raise a few eyebrows, such as an attention tracker that hosts can enable to make sure that their participants aren’t wandering off into other apps while meetings drag on.

You also need to be careful of security. There’s a phenomenon called “Zoombombing” where people can use some of the software’s own features to hijack a meeting.

For example, the screen sharing facility has been abused by trolls sharing explicit or offensive images. If you want to keep your family chats as safe as possible, make sure you send the link only to those who you want to invite.

Skype

Skype has a fairly wide reach. Around since 2003, you can get it on your desktop, mobile device, games console and some smart watches. It also lets you call mobile and desktop numbers in different countries for cheaper than most international phone charges - provided you buy credit.

Group chat?

Yes, up to 50 people at a time, on mobile and desktop.

Who would use it?

Anyone with a Microsoft account can use Skype easily.

Why is it good?

Skype has been around a long time, so it has perfected its game. It’s stable, it offers extras such as translation services and the ability to blur your background - something lots of users will be very grateful for right now. Skype has a real-time captioning feature that will subtitle videos for you.

What else should you know

Private conversations are available for Skype chats, with end-to-end encryption. That isn’t available for video calling, however.

WhatsApp

How many people in your family and friend circle use WhatsApp? Probably quite a lot. From school groups to work updates, WhatsApp has inveigled its way into our daily communications.

Group Chat?

Yes. But it’s limited to four participants - so you and three others. Also it doesn’t work on tablets, so you are limited to your mobile phone for video calling. What’s App web and desktop do not offer video calling.

Who would use it?

Practically everyone who has not yet decided to de-Facebook their life.

Why is it good?

Chances are you already have a WhatsApp account on your phone, and family and friend groups set up, so adding some video calls to the mix is easy.

What else should you know

If you weren’t aware, WhatsApp is a Facebook-owned company, so if you are trying to keep your personal data away from the social media network, then you might want to consider another app.

WhatsApp encrypts messages end to end, which means only the sender and the recipient of the message can access your messages. However, there has been some concerns raised about WhatsApp’s use of metadata.

Houseparty

The new kid on the block, Houseparty has suddenly exploded in popularity. It’s the tech equivalent to a gathering of friends, giving the option to create several “rooms” with different friends at the same time. All you need to do is send them a wave through the app to let your friends know you are up for a conversation.

Group chat?

Yes, for up to eight people.

Who would use it?

It seems as if everyone is getting on Houseparty these days. There is an app for iOS and Android, a MacOS app and extension for the Chrome browser.

Why is it good?

It tells you when your friends are online – in the house – and you can join their conversations in the same way your wander from group to group in a real house party.

What else you should know

The app collects “anonymised” information about users such as location and demographic information. However, that’s not necessarily “anonymous”, as other incidents have shown us in the past.

Whereby

A simpler solution for those who want to video chat but can’t help others get set up. Whereby has an app, but also offers an in-browser option.

Group chat?

For up to four participants on the free option.

Who would use it?

Anyone who needs something simple. There are no downloads or apps required, which makes it easy for less technical members of your circle to get started. All they have to do is allow access to the camera and microphone.

Why is it good?

There is little or no set up involved with Whereby. Once one person signs up for it, they can set up video calls and invite others. You can set up a single room under the free plan, and set up your custom-named room, locking it down to outsiders. Then it’s a matter of simply sharing a link out on text, WhatsApp or email, and you are good to chat.

What else should you know?

Whereby says its calls are secure; it also offers a call recording option on the paid business plans.