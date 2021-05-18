Welltel acquires cloud solutions specialist Strencom

Communications specialist Welltel has acquired Irish secure connectivity and cloud solutions specialist Strencom for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition builds Welltel’s managed secure connectivity and cloud services portfolio, with the addition of Strencom’s secure data connectivity, cloud infrastructure and managed hosting solutions. Welltel will also benefit from Strencom’s nationwide network, and build on partnerships with Cisco, Fortinet and Pao Alto.

The enlarged company forecasts revenues of €38 million this year.

Expertise

“Strencom’s secure managed connectivity and cloud solutions expertise rounds out our offering for Irish enterprises,” said Ross Murray, chief executive of Welltel. “Strencom’s secure data connectivity, cloud infrastructure and managed hosting are new services for the group, and when layered with Welltel’s specialist voice solutions, creates a one-stop provider for business customers. It drives our secure connectivity proposition and offers a natural migration path to the secure cloud. This is especially important with the acceleration of the digital workplace, and in securing the hybrid workforce of the future.”

Dublin and Cork-based Strencom provides managed secure connectivity and cloud services in Ireland and the UK, with clients such as Europcar, Fujifilm, DPS, Alliance Medical, and Insomnia Coffee. It has data centre facilities in Dublin and Cork, bolstering Welltel’s regional presence, and its 30 employees will bring the total headcount to 180.

“The acquisition by Welltel allows us to achieve our ambitions for growth within the Irish market and we are delighted with the joining of these two great brands,” said Tim Murphy, chief executive of Strencom.

“In addition, this is a great fit for Strencom staff and customers, as it provides more opportunities for the business as well as offering a greater depth of solutions with the added portfolio of unified communications and IT services that Welltel brings. In Welltel, I see a shared purpose with Strencom as well as similar core values, and after 20 years building Strencom from the ground up, it was important that any acquirer would be right for both staff and customers, and I think we have achieved that with Welltel.”

Strategy

The latest acquisition is part of Welltel’s ‘buy-and-build’ strategy. Last month, the company acquired contact centre specialist Capstone Intelligent Solutions. In 2020, the company acquired Kildare-based IT service provider Novi in a €3 million deal, and invested €5.5 million in buying Irish voice and data services business Intellicom.Further acquisitions are planned this year across Ireland, the UK and Europe.