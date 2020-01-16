Tech Tools: wireless earbuds with top-class sound and noise cancelling

Technics EAH-AZ70W earbuds

Audio firm Technics has a new set of wireless earbuds that promise top-class sound quality and noise cancelling. The EAH-AZ70W may not be the snappiest name, but if the performance lives up to the promises, you might just remember it. The earbuds come with Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, which combines feedforward and feedback methods – mics outside and inside the earbuds – and digital and analogue processing to cut down on noise and make the sound more immersive.

Touch controls

They are IPX4-rated too – so splashproof – and have touch-sensitive controls that allow you among other things to switch to ambient noise mode so you can hear what is going on around you. Euro pricing hasn’t been announced yet.