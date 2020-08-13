Tech Tools: Wireless ear buds with extra functions
Samsung Buds Live are tipless, use AKG’s sound expertise and have three microphones
Samsung Buds Live include Active Noise Cancellation.
Samsung Buds Live (€200)
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have been a firm favourite around these parts since the company launched the wireless ear buds. This year’s version is the Buds Live, which not only adds extra functions to the ear buds, but also gives them a different design. No longer will they protrude from your ears, with Samsung opting for a more horizontal design that apparently conforms to the shape of your ear. They are tipless, use AKG’s sound expertise, come with three microphones for crystal clear calls, and include Active Noise Cancellation, so you can tune out the background noise like passing traffic.
samsung.com