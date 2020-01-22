Tech Tools: Digital sketch pad that is a doddle to use

Children can draw or doodle on sturdy Oaxis starter digital sketch pad

Doodle away: Oaxis MyFirst Sketch

Doodle away: Oaxis MyFirst Sketch

 

Oaxis MyFirst Sketch, from €18

We may all be leaning towards tech these days, but children are still being taught using the more traditional methods of pen and paper. The Oaxis MyFirst Sketch combines the two; the digital sketch pad has a pressure sensitive LCD screen that offers a zero-delay pen on paper experience when teamed with the fine-tip stylus. So your child can draw, doodle or write on the screen before erasing it all and starting again. It’s available in three different sizes, 8.5 inch, 10 inch, 12 inch, so you can pick the one most suited to your child, and a few different colour options are also available. The screen can be locked too, to stop any accidental erasures or bag-scribbles. It’s durable – it survived a two-year-old for at least a month (and counting), which is a good test of any electronic device.

shop.oaxis.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.