Tech Tools: Digital sketch pad that is a doddle to use

Oaxis MyFirst Sketch, from €18

We may all be leaning towards tech these days, but children are still being taught using the more traditional methods of pen and paper. The Oaxis MyFirst Sketch combines the two; the digital sketch pad has a pressure sensitive LCD screen that offers a zero-delay pen on paper experience when teamed with the fine-tip stylus. So your child can draw, doodle or write on the screen before erasing it all and starting again. It’s available in three different sizes, 8.5 inch, 10 inch, 12 inch, so you can pick the one most suited to your child, and a few different colour options are also available. The screen can be locked too, to stop any accidental erasures or bag-scribbles. It’s durable – it survived a two-year-old for at least a month (and counting), which is a good test of any electronic device.

shop.oaxis.com