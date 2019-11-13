Tech Tools: Charge all your devices with just one cable

Infinity Cable (€28)

Imagine you could carry one cable to charge all your devices. Micro USB, USB C, lightning connections, all served from a single cable. And not one that has multiple heads hanging off it either. The Infinity cable offers just that. Out of the box, it has two USB C connectors, but there are magnetic tips that you can use to switch one end to micro USB or lightning for Apple devices, and a standard USB Type A adapter for the other so you can use it in your laptop.

It also offers full support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and 4.0, and power delivery up to 100Watt so you can use it to charge your Macbook or other USB C powered laptop too. chargeasap.com/