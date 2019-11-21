Sony Xperia 5 proves bigger doesn’t always mean better

The trend for the past few years has seen phones screens get bigger and bigger. But what if you don’t want supersized? The Sony Xperia 5 isn’t exactly small, but it offers similar specs to the Xperia 1 with a smaller case.

It keeps a 21:9 aspect ratio so you can watch films and TV shows, plus it’s got some decent speakers for its size. In theory, the smaller size makes it easier to use one-handed and easier to hold. In practice, that only works for some people because those of us with smaller hands will still struggle.

But it is definitely easier to deal with than the supersized phones, and still doesn’t scrimp on the camera or other specs.

The best news of all? It’s getting the Android 10 update.