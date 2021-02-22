Software company CIM to create 85 jobs over three years

Building analytics software company CIM, is to create 85 new jobs in Ireland over the next three years.

The organisation, which has locations in Dublin, London and Sydney, opened its European headquarters in Ireland in 2019, said on Monday that hiring was already completed in EMEA leadership roles in sales, marketing and operations.

CIM chief executive David Walsh said: “Bringing the business to Ireland was always an ambition of mine and since we set up our European HQ here in 2019, we have gone from strength to strength.

“Since the advent of Covid, we have experienced a significant upturn in demand from building owners and managers looking to improve their operations – particularly in the area of sustainability.

“We are currently very focused on supporting clients with buildings running at reduced capacity, ensuring energy is only being consumed in the areas and at the times needed.

“As the year proceeds, our clients expect to see their buildings switch back on, with staff slowly returning to offices, shopping centres and manufacturing sites.

“They are coming to us, not only to benefit from economic gains of using our Peak platform, but also to drive their environmental and social targets, and to ensure buildings are prioritising health and safety as is required for their returning workforce”.

The company currently employs 43 staff globally. It creates building analytics software that helps run large buildings. Its Peak platform seeks to improve efficiency, sustainability and comfort across property portfolios.