Social casino operator to allow users bet on real-life sports events

Dublin-based social casino operator KamaGames is to allow users to bet on real-life sports events with their Pokerist account in-game currency.

The sports betting, which was trialled on a limited basis earlier this year, will be allowed on a number of events, including English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, Champions League, NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB.

KamaGames is adding e-sports betting to the list, allowing players to wager on Counter Strike, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Overwatch and League of Legends to the new social sports-betting feature.

Players will also have a number of options in placing their bets, with pre odds, live odds, accumulator bets and single bets.

KamaGames was established in Russia, but moved to Dublin in 2012.