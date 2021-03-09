Security firm Fortus eyes UK expansion following acquisitions

Fortus, a Dublin-headquartered supplier of security products, has made two acquisitions for a total outlay estimated at more than €10 million.

The company has bought British security products supplier Enterprise Security Group and, in a much smaller deal, it also bought Northern Ireland-based CCTV company Re:Sure Intelligence.

Fortus, which distributes commercial CCTV and burglar and fire alarm systems, said the acquisitions would bring its turnover past the €100 million mark annually. It was advised on the deals by law firm Eversheds.

Eversheds said the deals were backed by AIB and also Rockpool, a UK private-equity outfit.

“Fortus is on a buy-and-build strategy. Our plan is to become the largest security and fire supply-chain business in the UK and Ireland,” said Brian Honan, its chief executive.

The company is expected to seek further expansion in the UK in coming years with more bolt-on acquisitions. It employs about 170 staff after almost doubling in size following the recent deals for Enterprise and Re:Sure.