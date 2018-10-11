Overstock to add 100 research and development jobs in Sligo

US firm Overstock. com is to expand its European base in Sligo, creating 100 research and development jobs.

The new roles will be in software development and testing, machine learning and data analytics, and will include both junior and senior roles.

The ecommerce company already employs 40 people at its Irish operation.

“Overstock has been at the forefront of developing technology to make our customers’ lives easier, and our Sligo tech teams have been crucial to that effort over the past five years,” said chief executive Dr Patrick Byrne said.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

Founded in 1999, the Utah-based company has a $2 billion online shopping site and a blockchain accelerator subsidiary, Medici Ventures. The company set up in Sligo in 2013, and has been supported by IDA Ireland.

“It is great to see such an ambitious high-growth company like Overstock expanding their operations in Sligo,” said IDA Ireland head Martin Shanahan. “This significant expansion clearly illustrates the confidence Overstock has in the region’s talented workforce to drive the company’s international growth.”