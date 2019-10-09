Microsoft focuses on hardware, with new versions of Surface Pro

Microsoft Surface pro X

Microsoft is going big on hardware, with new versions of the Surface Pro, a dual-screened Surface Duo phone and the Surface Neo tablet. But the company’s new laptop, the Surface Pro X, is also worth a closer look. Thinner than the regular Pro line up, the Surface Pro X also comes with a larger 13in screen. But where it really excels is on battery life, thanks to a new Qualcomm chip that gives it 13 hours under normal usage conditions. That means a whole day away from the tyranny of the power cord and no loss in performance.

Microsoft.com