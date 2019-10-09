Microsoft focuses on hardware, with new versions of Surface Pro

Tech tools: dual-screened Surface Duo phone and Surface Neo tablet, but laptop also excels

Where this device excels is on battery life, thanks to a new Qualcomm chip that gives it 13 hours under normal usage conditions.

Where this device excels is on battery life, thanks to a new Qualcomm chip that gives it 13 hours under normal usage conditions.

 

Microsoft Surface pro X

Microsoft is going big on hardware, with new versions of the Surface Pro, a dual-screened Surface Duo phone and the Surface Neo tablet. But the company’s new laptop, the Surface Pro X, is also worth a closer look. Thinner than the regular Pro line up, the Surface Pro X also comes with a larger 13in screen. But where it really excels is on battery life, thanks to a new Qualcomm chip that gives it 13 hours under normal usage conditions. That means a whole day away from the tyranny of the power cord and no loss in performance.

Microsoft.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.