Microsoft aims new Surface Laptop 4 at remote workers

Microsoft is adding to its Surface line-up with a new version of its Surface Laptop.

The Surface Laptop 4 was unveiled along with a number of other products aimed at home workers, including USB and wireless headsets and a speaker for meeting audio. The Surface Laptop 4 comes with a choice of AMD or Intel chips across the range, with a 13.5in and 15in version available.

Both sizes come with a minimum of 256GB solid-state storage, and 8GB of RAM, with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage at the top end of the range.

The new device has a built-in HD camera for video conferencing, and a studio microphone array for high quality sound. Dolby Atmos and Windows Hello for unlocking the device have also been included.

The device will initially be available in the US, Canada and Japan. It is currently available on Microsoft’s Irish website for €1,149, with a release date of April 27th.