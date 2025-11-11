Expressway routes under threat and the future of the newspaper critic

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

State-owned transport company Bus Éireann would face a financial impact of more than €20 million to its balance sheet over five years if five routes, currently under review, were left unchanged, external consultants have advised. Martin Wall reports.

Arachas Corporate Brokers, an insurance broker group chaired by former minister for finance Charlie McCreevy, paid €25 million in dividends to its parent last year as revenue and earnings continued to grow. Joe Brennan reports.

Revenue at Irish supplement company Revive Active is set to hit €21 million this year as the company undertakes a big expansion, with new placements across Europe and with “significant growth” projected. Hugh Dooley reports.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan explores the virtues or otherwise of travelling overseas to buy diamonds, while Dominic Coyle on how switching to the private sector from the public sector impacts a person’s pension.

Tech giant Dell Technologies is to collaborate with virtual production company Studio Ulster to develop state-of-the-art production facilities, support advanced production and fuel the studio’s growth. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Arts and culture reviews have been a staple of newspapers almost since day one, but what is their future now as print retreats and the online world fragments? Hugh Linehan explores the issue in his column.

Aer Lingus pilots will vote no confidence in the airline’s chief operations officer Adrian Dunne and are threatening to extend that to chief executive Lynne Embleton, in a row they say has safety implications. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Cantillon looks at what Kingspan’s trading update tells us about the AI boom, while also considers the future of Valeo Foods and Airbnb’s tourism awards.

Concerns for the fate of the Light Bellied Brent Goose has helped put paid to plans for a 580 unit apartment scheme for a site near St Anne’s Park in Raheny, Dublin. Gordon Deegan has the details.

A business dispute between Conor McGregor and his ex-sparring partner will likely not be heard by the High Court until next year due to a witness’s poor health. Fiachra Gallagher reports.

