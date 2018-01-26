Limerick-based software group AMCS makes another acquisition

AMCS Group, a Limerick-based waste and recycling management software firm, has acquired Brady Recycling Solutions from its parent for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the deal strengthened its portfolio and was consistent with its strategy for growth that has seen it making a number of acquisitions in recent years.

Brady Recycling, a subsidiary of London-based Brady PLC, has an international customer base of over 100 metal and other recycling companies in North America, Europe and Australasia.

AMCS, a company which supplies software and ‘on-vehicle technology’ to recycling and waste management firms, has snapped up a number of firms over the last few years as it looks to grow internationally. These include the purchase of Dublin-based software developer Senddr last May. as well as deals for Dutch company GMT Europe and the US firm PC Scale Technologies.

A Series C round in August 2015 saw the firm raise $25 million (€20 million) from backers including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Insight Ventures and Enterprise Ireland.

Other supporters of the Castletroy-headquartered company include Silicon Valley Bank and Highland Europe.

The company, which claims to be the world’s largest supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource recovery industry, has raised almost $80 million (€64 million) in total since it was established by Jimmy Martin and Austin Ryan in 2002.

AMCS has offices located across Europe, United States and Australasia, with approximately 400 employees and more than 1,500 customers.

“This acquisition further strengthens our position as the leading technology provider to the global recycling industry. It also underlines our continued commitment to providing practical and proven solutions that support the transformation of the industry to a circular economy,” said Mr Martin, the company’s chief executive.