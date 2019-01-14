Life sciences company Eurofins to create 150 jobs in Dublin

Life sciences company Eurofins is to create 150 high-tech jobs in Dublin with the establishment of a global software engineering centre in Sandyford.

The fast-growing firm, which already has a sizeable presence in the Republic, said recruitment had already begun for the new roles, which include software developers, functional analysts and technical leads.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins is listed on the Parisian stock exchange and employs more than 45,000 employees in 650 laboratories across 45 countries. It reported turnover of €3.4 billion in 2017, and forecast revenues of €4 billion for last year.

Eurofins’s Irish operation, which employs about 775 people, carries out clinical diagnostics, biopharma, agroscience and food and beverage testing.

The company has been steadily building up its presence in the Republic in recent years. It acquired Cork-based Environmental Laboratory Services for an undisclosed fee in August 2017, and six months later bought City Analysts, which has labs in Dublin and Waterford.

Its subsidiary, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, announced plans to create 165 jobs over a five-year period in 2016 as part of an expansion of its operations in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Vote of confidence

“Ireland is well renowned for its highly-skilled technology workforce. We’ve seen first hand the quality of talent in our life science departments, and we want to replicate that in our new IT facility,” said Claudius Masuch, director of IT solutions.

“The work we do at Eurofins impacts the lives of millions of people every day. Analytical testing and technology are intrinsically linked. Our 650 labs across the world work to the highest standards of accuracy in everything they do, and they need the support of the right technology and software.”

Separately, mobile operator Three Ireland has announced an additional 30 jobs at its customer service centre in Limerick. The new roles will bring the total number employed at the operation to 500.