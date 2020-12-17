Keywords Studios makes two more acquisitions

Dublin headquartered video games specialist Keywords Studios has made two further acquisitions, snapping up PR agency Indigo Pearl and recording studio Jinglebell Communications.

The latest acquisitions come only days after the company agreed to buy games development services provider High Voltage for up to $50 million.

London-based Indigo Pearl specialises in the video game sector, with a 10-person team that covers traditional campaigns alongside social media and influencer driven campaigns. Among its clients are Epic Games, Google Stadia, Devolver Digital, Sony PlayStation, Ubisoft Entertainment and Niantic.

Keywords is set to pay up to £1.1 million in cash for the company, with the equivalent of £500,000 in new ordinary shares due on the first anniversary of completion. A deferred consideration of up to £400,000 will be paid three years from completion subject to certain conditions being met.

Under the terms of Jinglebell acquisition, Keywords Studios will pay €1.5 million in cash and the equivalent of €300,000 in new ordinary shares on the first anniversary of completion.

The company is a boutique recording studio that provides audio recording, music production and sound design for video games and advertisements.

Keywords Studios chief executive Andrew Day said the company would support the growth of both companies.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome to the Keywords family one of the best-known names in the industry and a business that further extends the capabilities that our marketing services can provide to the group’s client base,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the highly experienced and creative teams at Jinglebell and Indigo Pearl, supporting their growth and building further on our reputation as the leading provider of highly specialised video games services around the world.”