Man due in court over suspicious approaches to children in Dublin 3

A man in his 20s is due in court on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into an alleged assault and suspicious approaches to a number of young children in Dublin 3 last month.

The suspect was arrested in Santry on Tuesday morning and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Garda Headquarters said in a brief statement on Wednesday morning that a man in his 20s who had been “arrested in connection with the investigation into an alleged assault and suspicious approaches to children has since been charged” and he would appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.