Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers

Intel downplayed concerns that software updates to address security vulnerabilities in its computer chips will degrade performance of computers as businesses and consumers scrambled to figure out whether installing the patches would slow their machines.

These flaws are security holes in nearly every computing device that make their data vulnerable to hacking.

Apple said earlier Friday that all Mac computers and iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads, are affected by the flaws but the company stressed there are no known exploits impacting users.

The problem surfaced early this week when news broke that researchers were planning to release technical reports on the threats, sending businesses, governments and consumers scrambling to understand the extent of the threat and the cost of fixes. No clear consensus has emerged.

“Intel continues to believe that the performance impact of these updates is highly workload-dependent and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time,” the world’s number one chipmaker said in a release.

– Reuters