Instagram Threads: perfect for sharing with your close-knit group

If Instagram has become your primary mode of consuming celebrity gossip or getting your daily fix of cute puppy pics, then you might not like using it for keeping in touch with close friends. Facebook has launched a new app, Threads, from Instagram that aims to be a visual WhatsApp of sorts.

Threads focuses on sharing video and images within a private, closed circle of friends and family. It is a standalone app but it works by importing contacts that the user has already added to their Close Friends list on Instagram.

There’s also a handy auto-status feature. Choose from emoji-driven choices like “on the move”, “low battery” or “at the gym” to let your pals know what you’re up to in a few taps and keep tabs on them.

With privacy as a key design feature this might be a good way to chat with the peace of mind that comes with knowing you haven’t over-shared with all your Insta followers. Robby Stein, director of product at Instagram says: “You can choose from a suggested status, which automatically shares little bits of context on where you are without giving away your co-ordinates. Only your close friends will see your status, and it’s completely opt-in.”

https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2019/10/introducing-threads/