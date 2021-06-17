Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: Small sentinels keeping watch over your car

From €133

Garmin has expanded its dash cam range, adding four new devices to the line-up. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, 47, 57 and 67W are pocket-sized dash cams that will keep watch over your vehicle, automatically recording and saving footage of any incidents. The voice-controlled dash cam series has HD video capture, with the 67W offering an extra-wide 180-degree lens to capture cross-traffic details. The 47, 57 and 67W include GPS to pinpoint where incidents occur.

The dash cams also have access to video vault, which automatically uploads your saved video clips to the secure Garmin cloud over wifi; a live view that allows you to see what your camera sees through the Garmin Drive app; and parking guard, which will send you a notification if an incident is detected on your parked car.

