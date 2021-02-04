Galway-based Clubforce to double workforce in 2021

Galway-based sports participation software company Clubforce is to double its staff numbers this year, following a €2.5 million investment.

The expansion will bring the workforce to 40 during 2021, divided between in Galway and UK-based offices. Clubforce plans to accelerate its product development, transforming the current platform into a complete sports participation system for club members, sports clubs and their governing bodies.

The company is hoping to capitalise on demand for systems that will support volunteers who play a key role in supporting sports clubs following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Warren Healy said sports organisations were already feeling the pressure prior to the pandemic, and the Covid-19 outbreak had exacerbated the situation.

“Our plan is to provide these volunteers with a significant number of additional tools to simply make their roles easier. We know that volunteer tasks are an increasing challenge and we’re helping sports clubs to solve these challenges. The volunteers are the fulcrum around which everything else rotates in amateur sports,” he said.

Chief financial officer Carole Neylon said the funds would be used to bring participation management to the core of Clubforce’s product, and to drive its expansion.

“Demand across the country, and overseas, has gone through the roof in recent months because of good marketing, good product and the effects of the pandemic,” she said. “The investment and ongoing recruitment drive will give us everything we need to develop a world class product for our loyal and increasing customer base.”

The investment has also meant new additions to the board, with former head of operations for Microsoft in Japan and Asia Noel Murray to join as chairman.