EML loses over €500m in value over investigation into Irish business

Shares in Australian fintech EML Payments plunged more than 50 per cent in trading on Wednesday wiping over AUS$800 million (€500 million) off its share value after it said the Central Bank may take action against its Irish subsidiary Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

The company, which resumed trading after requesting a temporary trading halt ahead earlier in the week, said the Irish regulator is considering taking action against Prepaid over its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) matters, risk, control frameworks and governance.

It said the Irish banking regulator is considering pursuing the subsidiary under section 45 of the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

“The directions, if made, could materially impact the European operations of the Prepaid Financial Services business, including potentially restricting its activities under the Irish authorisation,” EML said in its update to investors.

PFS, which EML acquired last year, contributes more than a quarter of the Brisbane-headquartered company’s global revenues. EML said from January to March this year, approximately 27 per cent of the group’s turnover came via the Irish unit.

EML agreed originally to buy PFS, which was founded by Co Meath couple Noel and Valerie Moran in 2008, for an upfront payment of AUS$453.6 million (€289 million in late 2019) with the equivalent of an additional €60 million subject to the company hitting certain earnings targets.

However, EML secured a €121 million discount on the purchase price before the deal closed in March last year due to the “economic realities” brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

PFS was founded by the Morans in London in 2008. It became one of Europe’s largest issuers of e-money with a presence in 25 countries by the time it was sold, with bases in Trim, Co Meath, Malta, London and Manchester.

The Central Bank has asked EML to provide it with submissions related to the concerns raised by May 27th, which it said it intends to do. The company said it welcomed the opportunity to engage with the Irish regulator on the matter.

EML said any action undertaken by the Central Bank would not impact on its Australian or North American operations, or EML’s other Irish regulated subsidiary EML Money DAC.

It added it also wouldn’t impact on PFS’s British subsidiary, which along with Mastercard and Allpay recently provisionally agreed to pay fines in the UK totalling more than £32 million (€37.2 million) for their alleged role in a cartel exploiting prepaid cards used to distribute welfare funds to the homeless and victims of domestic abuse.