ECJ says Facebook data transfers to US ‘valid’ in Max Schrems case

Personal data transfers from tech companies in the EU into the US are “valid”, according to an opinion from a high-level adviser to the EU’s top court, which provides a major boost to companies such as Facebook.

At issue in the European Court of Justice are so-called standard contractual clauses, and parts of the EU-US Privacy Shield. The “shield” is a data transfer pact which was adopted in 2016 after its predecessor agreement was topedoed by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

In a non-binding opinion, advocate general Henrik General Saugmandsgaard Øe of the Court of Justice of the EU on Thursday said the EU clauses are “valid”. While he said it was not for the tribunal to rule on the legality of the separate Privacy Shield pact in this case, he expressed concerns over people’s right to privacy and “an effective remedy”.

The advice may provide clues for the outcome of the the final decision. Rulings by the Luxembourg-based court usually come several months later.

In his opinion, the advocate general said the standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission provide a “general mechanism applicable to transfers irrespective of the third country of destination and the level of protection guaranteed there”.

Cloud

Data transfers are an essential part of the modern economy. Many companies rely on cloud services with suppliers located outside the EU, or use service providers with round-the-clock support from locations across the world. Businesses often centralise their marketing priorities globally or need to centralise travel bookings for their staff.

The issues in this case involve the data of Facebook users which are transferred from the company’s Irish subsidiary to servers located in the US where the data is then processed.

In 2013, Mr Schrems complained that, in light of revelations made by whistleblower Edward Snowden concerning the activities of the US intelligence services, in particular the National Security Agency (NSA), the law and practices of the US do not offer sufficient protection against surveillance.

In 2015, Mr Schrems successfully fought against the EU’s previous privacy rules, triggering the current case when he challenged Facebook’s use of the contractual clauses on the grounds that they don’t offer sufficient data protection safeguards.

Restaurant in Brussels

Speaking prior to publication of the opinion, Hogan Lovells partner Eduardo Ustaran said that if the court ruled that the current tool used by Facebook is not lawful, the move would have wide-ranging implications for corporations of all sizes across Europe.

“Every single organisation in Europe is affected by this because they are sending data outside the EU all the time,” he said.

Transfers of data from the EU to the rest of the world involve anything from credit card transactions to human resources databases.

“Even a restaurant or a corner shop in Brussels [would be affected] because they are almost certainly using an email service provider outside the EU,” adds Mr Ustaran. “The judgment will potentially have huge implications for global data protection in the future.”

Judges, who will rule in the coming months, follow advisers’ recommendations in four out of five cases. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg/Reuters/Financial Times Limited