Dyson V11 Outsize: Is the new, bigger version an improvement?

Dyson is going all in on cordless cleaners. The company, which confidently predicted not so long ago that its cordless cleaners could replace a traditional plug-in version, has made one significant change with its new V11 device: it is bigger. That means a bigger bin, so you don’t have to empty it as frequently, and a bigger cleaning head, which will help you zip around the house a bit more quickly, with a 20 per cent more efficient motor and a swappable battery. The company has called it the V11 Outsize. Aside from that, the new V11 will offer the same as its smaller sibling, including up to 60 minutes of running time and an LCD screen on the back that gives you real-time updates on how long you have left before needing to recharge.

