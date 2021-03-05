DJI FPV drone: Flying colours for an immersive first person view
Tech Tools: The best of two worlds are brought together in DJI’s latest drone
€1,399
Already well known for its consumer drone, DJI’s latest drone delves into FPV – first person view – territory. DJI is bringing together the best of two worlds: the viewpoint of a racing drone with the strengths of a more traditional drone, such as the sweeping camera angles, and DJI’s transmission technology. Put on the goggles and fly the drone to get an immersive view of your surroundings. There is also an optional single-handed motion controller that allows pilots to control the drone with just hand movements.