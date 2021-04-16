Apple expands Fitness+ with workouts for pregnancy, older people

Apple is adding to its Fitness+ service, bringing new workouts for pregnancy and older people, and adding new trainers to its line-up as the company pushes on with subscription services.

The service, which was built for use with the Apple Watch, is also adding new yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and strength workouts for beginners.

The new workouts will be available from April 19th.

The pregnancy workouts focus on helping people stay active during a healthy pregnancy, with 10 workouts across strength, core, and mindful cooldown. The workouts are led by Fitness+ trainer Betina Gozo, and are 10 minutes in length and designed to accommodate any stage of pregnancy or fitness level.

The service is also adding new Yoga, strength, and hiit workouts will be available in its workouts for beginners section.

“Apple Fitness+ is integrated with Apple Watch to build on the goal of helping people live a better day by being more active. With more options for getting started, and staying active and healthy during pregnancy as well as at any age or fitness level, we hope even more people will be inspired to keep moving with our amazing team of passionate trainers,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “We’ve brought together an incredibly diverse and inclusive team of Fitness+ trainers, and we love seeing our team grow, giving our users even more options to find the best workout for them.”

The last feature Apple announced for Fitness+ was its Time To Walk series, which brought special guests in to tell their stories, share photos and some favourite music while users walked. The latest addition is producer, activist and actor Jane Fonda, who has been added to the programme in honour of Earth Day. She joins Dolly Parton, Anderson Cooper and Wanda Sykes among others who have already shared their stories in previous episodes.