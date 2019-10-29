Progress being made in Claddagh ring jewellers dispute, court told

Progress is being made in the mediation of a long-running dispute between members of a family whose firm sells and makes jewellery, including the world-famous Claddagh rings, the High Court has heard.

The row involves brothers Andrew and Philip Fried, who are shareholders of Claddagh Jewellers Ltd, which operates stores in Galway and Dublin and also sells its products online.

When the matter was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Tuesday, Brian Conroy, for Andrew Fried said the parties involved had agreed a resolution “in principle” following a mediation conducted by retired High Court Judge Paul Gilligan.

There are still several steps to be taken and the parties wanted the court to adjourn the actions to see if matters between them can be finally resolved, he said.

The judge, welcoming the progress, agreed to adjourn the proceedings for a month.

The proceedings are by Andrew Fried, of Leac Lian, Barna, Co Galway, against Philip Fried.

Andrew has claimed that Philip, in conjunction with his father Laszlo, who is not a shareholder or director of the firm, attempted to interfere with and frustrate the company’s business.

Stake

Andrew Fried sought orders including one prohibiting his brother and others from contacting the company’s suppliers and requiring that Philip either sells to Andrew his stake in the company or buys Andrew out.

Andrew claimed Philip’s actions are in total disregard to and are oppressive to Andrew’s capacity as a member of the company.

The claims are denied.

In separate proceedings, Philip Fried, Thornberry, Barna, has claimed Andrew and Claddagh Ring Ltd have breached Philip’s trademark.

Philip also claims he is the sole owner of the trademark “Claddagh Jewellers” and wants orders including one restraining Andrew and Claddagh Ring Ltd from infringing the alleged trademark.

Michael McAteer and Aengus Burns, who in 2013 were appointed by Ulster Bank as joint receivers over the premises from which Claddagh Jewellers Ltd trades from in Minaguard Street, Galway, are parties to the mediation.

The receivers are involved in another set of proceedings involving Laszlo Fried and three companies - Lazlo Jewellers Ltd, Jaszai Ltd, and Claddagh Jewellers Ltd.

Financial fund Promontoria (Aran), which acquired certain loans from Ulster Bank, claims in those proceedings it is owed €16m arising out of an alleged failure to repay the balance of loans advanced by Ulster Bank to Laszlo Fried and Jaszai approximately 10 years ago.