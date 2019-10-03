Portwest refused permission for new HQ in Westport

A leading international manufacturer of workwear and protective clothing has suffered a setback to plans for a new global head office in its home base of Westport, Co Mayo.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision by Mayo County Council to grant planning permission to Portwest for its proposed new headquarters near The Quay to accommodate up to 150 staff.

The board rejected the recommendation of its own inspector to approve the planning application by Portwest and ruled that the site at Roman Island was in an area at risk of flooding.

The planning board said the development site and adjoining road network would remain vulnerable to flooding, with consequent adverse effects on future occupants and visitors to the premises.

The company, which has operated in Westport since 1904, had proposed a four-storey building on the site to replace existing offices in the Industrial Development Authority’s technology and business park.

Portwest said its current offices were “chronically overcrowded” and it has had to use several portacabins to accommodate its expanding workforce.

Manufacturing of its products in Westport is now largely confined to niche prototypes as most production has been moved to the Far East.

Portwest claimed its growth and expansion had placed considerable pressure on facilities at its head office which is no longer capable of further physical expansion.

“No suitable and available premises or sites on zoned lands which permitted large scale office use were identified in the Westport area,” said the company.

It claimed the proposed location of its new headquarters was “the only suitable, available and viable site notwithstanding the zoning status”.

‘Unfortunate outcome’

Portwest, which is owned by the Hughes family, employs 3,000 people worldwide including 90 in Westport and had turnover of about €160 million in 2017.

The family also owns Hotel Westport, one of the town’s largest hotels, and in 2016 bought Westport House, one of its main tourist attractions. Other members of the family run the Carraig Donn giftware chain of stores.

Mayo County Council said the refusal was “an unfortunate outcome after a long and expensive process”.

The council’s decision to grant planning permission for the project had been appealed by a number of parties including a local heritage group, Westport Civic Trust which argued that the proposed site should be maintained for “marine-related tourism and recreation”.

In a submission Fáilte Ireland called for a proposed material contravention of the Westport development plan required to facilitate the new Portwest headquarters to be rejected as it believed the development, while welcome, was in the wrong location.