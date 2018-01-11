Lidl to create 100 jobs at Newbridge distribution centre

Discount retailer Lidl will create 100 new jobs at its new distribution centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Following the granting of planning permission from Kildare County Council, Lidl will begin construction of a 54,000sq m “distribution hub” which, when complete, will employ more than 350 people.

The development includes the construction of a significant stretch of new public road, which will form the first part of the Newbridge bypass. The company is in the process of tendering for both the road infrastructure works and the distribution facility and plans to begin construction in April this year.

“Lidl has revolutionised the grocery market since entering Ireland in 2000 and our existing Newbridge facility has been central to our success during this period. We have rapidly expanded and now have over 150 stores in Ireland with ambitious plans to reach 200 in the next 5 years,” said Alan Barry, property director at Lidl.