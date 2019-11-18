Lidl Ireland commits to paying staff latest living wage increase

Lidl Ireland has committed to paying staff the latest living wage of €12.30 per hour.

The German discounter said the change would benefit 15 per cent or 800 of its 4,300 employees in the Republic, noting that its other staff were on higher rates of pay.

The company, which has 162 stores here, was one of the first supermarket chains to commit to paying the minimum hourly rate.

A similar commitment is being announced to employees in Lidl Northern Ireland using the UK Living Wage Foundation’s recommended rate of £9.30 per hour.

“As the company continues to steadily grow in the market, it continues to share its success with all employees as well as creating an environment where colleagues’ holistic needs are prioritised including their overall sense of wellbeing,” Lidl Ireland said.

The living wage is an independently assessed and recommended rate of income considered necessary to have a socially acceptable standard of living.

The new 2019 figure of €12.30 represents an increase of 40 cent per hour over the 2018 rate of €11.90. The latest increase has been driven by changes in the cost of living and changes in the taxation system, the Living Wage Technical Group said. It linked the increase to rising rent levels.