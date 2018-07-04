Jewellers to meet over Ogham design ‘passing off’ row

A dispute between jeweller Brian de Staic and a rival jewellery maker in Dingle, Co Kerry, is to be discussed at a meeting between the parties within a week, the High Court has heard.

If the dispute is not resolved at that meeting, it will return to court in two weeks, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart was told. Mr de Staic, whose work has been worn by Hollywood stars including Paul Newman and Johnny Depp, was given permission by the court last week to serve proceedings at short notice on AJ Bácéir Teo, trading as Dingle Goldsmiths. Mr de Staic runs a number of shops in Cork and Kerry, including in Dingle.

He is seeking an injunction preventing the defendant from infringing his copyright and passing off its products under the name “Ogham Stone Collection”, of which he says he is the original creator.

The case was back before the court on Wednesday when Majella Twomey, for Mr de Staic, sought an adjournment because a meeting of the parties had been arranged to take place on a no-prejudice basis, over the next seven days.

Affidavits

It had also been agreed, if the matter is not resolved within that time, the defendant would file replying affidavits.

Ross Aylward SC, for AJ Bácéir, said he wanted to state for the record that his client “wholly refutes” the passing-off claim. Counsel said the particular piece of Ogham Stone jewellery at the centre of the case had in fact been commissioned by the plaintiff.

Ms Twomey said that issue had been dealt with in a letter sent to the defendant by Mr de Staic’s solicitor. Ms Justice Stewart adjourned the matter for mention to July 18th.