Flutter launches €900m share sale after Canadian merger

Flutter Entertainment, owner of Paddy Power bookmakers, has launched a share sale that is expected to raise at least €900 million, as it seeks to cut its debt burden in an uncertain market after merging with Canadian rival The Stars Group.

The group also said that the transaction will give it the financial flexibility to take advantage of opportunities that might fall out of the Covid-19 crisis.

The move comes just weeks after it completed its merger with Stars Group to create an Irish-headquartered gambling giant with revenues close to €5 billion a year.

The company announced after the Dublin stock market closed that it has hired Goldman Sachs and Davy to place 8.045 million new shares in the market. Allowing for a 5 per cent typical discount that would apply to such a deal, this would raise in excess of €900 million.

Flutter said in last March that it expected the merger would leave it with net debt of more than 3.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), excluding synergies. It now expects the burden to fall to 0.9 times ebitda by the end of this year, based on proceeds from the share placing and the market consensus that its full-year earnings will amount to €950 million.

Regulation

“Flutter believes that one potential consequence of the Covid pandemic is that the pace of regulation in the US could accelerate, as an increasing number of US states look for new ways to raise additional sources of tax income,” the group said “Flutter is determined to give its US business the best possible platform for future success and to replicate the leadership position it has achieved in the states that have regulated to date.”

Flutter said it will look to invest to secure additional market access deals in individual US states.

“In addition, investment in customer acquisition will also likely increase should the pace of regulation accelerate, and the scale of the market opportunity prove to be bigger than previously anticipated,” it said. “The proceeds from the placing will provide Flutter with greater financial flexibility to support these investments and allow it to move quickly should compelling opportunities emerge.”