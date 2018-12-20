Enva must sell its Dublin waste facility before it can take over rival Rilta

Enva has been told it must sell its main waste management facility in Dublin if it wishes to complete its planned acquisition of rival Rilta Environmental.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) gave the go-ahead for the merger to take place – providing the EPA-licensed facility at the John F Kennedy industrial estate in Dublin 12 is sold.

Enva has also agreed to accept hazardous waste, lubricant oil and hazardous contaminated soil from other parties as part of the agreement to win over the commission.

The commission said it had identified several competition concerns during its recent investigation into the proposed takeover, as both companies are involved in several markets linked to the supply of hazardous waste.

The waste facility is licensed to accept and treat hazardous oily tank, interceptor waste and hazardous waste lubricant oil up to a capacity of 34,500 tonnes per annum.

Announcing the planned merger in early May, Enva (formerly DCC Environmental) said the combined entity would lead to the creation of the second-largest provider of hazardous and specialist waste services in Ireland.

Media reports

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed, although some media reports suggested Enva was paying between €40 million and €45 million to acquire its Rathcoole-based rival.

Rilta provides hazardous and specialist waste services to clients across the commercial, industrial, construction and local authority sectors in Ireland. Founded over 40 years ago, and headquartered in Dublin, it operates four licensed facilities and employs 130 people.

DCC sold its environmental division to private equity firm Exponent for an estimated £219 million (€248 million) last year.

Enva on Thursday announced the acquisition of UK wood processing business Hadfield Wood Recyclers for an undisclosed sum. The company also announced a deal for Blue Sky Plastics earlier in the year.